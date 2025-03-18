Caterpillar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $181,110 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $249,430.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $370.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 773.0 with a total volume of 707.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $340.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $41.05 $39.45 $39.9 $370.00 $107.7K 820 47 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $5.95 $5.55 $5.78 $340.00 $63.5K 134 115 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.2 $15.4 $16.2 $350.00 $48.6K 1.3K 71 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.2 $15.55 $16.2 $350.00 $45.3K 1.3K 101 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $41.1 $39.25 $39.6 $370.00 $39.6K 820 10

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar With a trading volume of 749,123, the price of CAT is down by -1.89%, reaching $336.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. What The Experts Say On Caterpillar

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $375.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $375.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.