Caterpillar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $334,363, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $275,380.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $400.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Caterpillar stands at 362.0, with a total volume reaching 2,685.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Caterpillar, situated within the strike price corridor from $340.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.8 $16.4 $16.4 $400.00 $163.9K 713 253 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.85 $18.75 $18.75 $340.00 $121.8K 291 466 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $2.7 $2.5 $2.58 $350.00 $72.7K 230 444 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.4 $15.5 $16.35 $400.00 $45.7K 713 293 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $16.1 $14.7 $15.17 $370.00 $44.3K 298 32

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Caterpillar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar With a trading volume of 652,631, the price of CAT is down by -0.84%, reaching $358.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Caterpillar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $401.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

