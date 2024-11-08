Caterpillar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Caterpillar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $236,031, and 7 are calls, amounting to $344,639.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $450.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $310.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $6.75 $7.1 $380.00 $151.9K 772 154 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $87.7 $86.0 $86.0 $310.00 $86.0K 56 10 CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $15.95 $15.25 $15.5 $410.00 $52.6K 28 42 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $51.9 $51.0 $51.0 $350.00 $51.0K 686 11 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $52.65 $48.75 $50.8 $450.00 $50.8K 40 10

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Caterpillar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 600,508, the price of CAT is down by -2.81%, reaching $396.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now. What The Experts Say On Caterpillar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $372.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Sell rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $295. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $435. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $332.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

