Caterpillar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $609,104, and 6 were calls, valued at $388,451.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $400.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $18.4 $16.3 $18.45 $335.00 $184.5K 266 0 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $68.0 $62.75 $67.99 $400.00 $135.9K 12 0 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.6 $20.55 $20.6 $350.00 $51.5K 451 0 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.7 $5.25 $5.3 $380.00 $48.7K 688 3 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.1 $14.85 $15.0 $330.00 $46.5K 882 339

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caterpillar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,133,788, with CAT's price down by -0.84%, positioned at $343.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.