Caterpillar's (CAT) Executive Chairman Sold Over 17,000 Shares for $8.7 Million

Key Points

Donald J Umpleby III, Executive Chairman of Caterpillar, sold 17,166 shares during the third quarter.

The transaction occured on Oct. 10, 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Donald J. Umpleby III, Executive Chairman of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), sold 17,166 shares in an open-market transaction on Oct. 10, 2025; details are available in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 17,166 Transaction value $8.7 million Post-transaction shares 448,173 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $220.2 million

Transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 reported price ($505.29); post-transaction value is calculated using the trade-date closing price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to previous insider dispositions?

This sale of 17,166 shares matches the median and mean size of Donald J Umpleby III's prior open-market sales since March 2024; each recent sale represented between 3.44% and 3.69% of direct holdings at the time, maintaining a consistent pattern in transaction size.

What impact did the transaction have on the insider’s direct ownership stake?

After the sale on Oct. 10, 2025, direct ownership stood at 448,173 shares. This represents a 3.69% reduction in direct holdings from the prior position. This reduction is measured as of Oct. 10, 2025.

Was the transaction price aligned with recent market levels?

The transaction was reported at $505.29 per share on Oct. 10, 2025. The stock was up 25.8% over the past year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Oct. 10, 2025) $505.29 Revenue (TTM) $63.14 billion Net income (TTM) $9.44 billion 1-year price change 39.83%

* 1-year price change of 39.83%, calculated using Oct. 10, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Caterpillar offers a broad portfolio of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and financial solutions.

Caterpillar's operations include manufacturing, equipment sales, aftermarket services, and financial solutions.

Serves a global customer base including construction contractors, mining companies, energy producers, industrial operators, and equipment dealers.

Caterpillar is a global leader in heavy equipment manufacturing, leveraging its scale and diverse product portfolio to address infrastructure, mining, and energy sector needs worldwide. The company integrates equipment, services, and financing.

Foolish take

There are a million reasons to sell shares of the company you work for. It looks like the sale of 17,166 shares by Umpleby was an example of an insider supplementing their income and not a sign of trouble mounting at Caterpillar.

2025 has been an outstanding year to be a Caterpillar shareholder. Despite a dip in April, shares of the construction equipment specialist are up by about 63% this year.

On Oct. 29, 2025, the stock surged after management reported third-quarter results. The artificial intelligence revolution's high demand for energy is driving growth. Third quarter sales surged 10% year over year to $17.6 billion.

While sales have been rising at a relatively strong pace, income-seeking investors might want to look for other options. THe construction equipment manufacturer's stock price has been rising much faster than its dividend payout. At recent prices, Caterpillar stock offers a measley 1% dividend yield.

Glossary

Insider disposition: The sale of company stock by an executive, director, or other insider.

Open-market transaction: A trade executed on a public exchange, not through private arrangements or company programs.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company stock to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an insider, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Indirect interests: Shares beneficially owned by an insider through trusts, family members, or other entities.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a specific stock transaction.

Median: The middle value in a set of numbers, with half above and half below.

Mean: The average value, calculated by dividing the sum of values by their count.

Aftermarket services: Support and maintenance provided to customers after the initial sale of equipment.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.