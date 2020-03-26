Markets
CAT

Caterpillar Withdraws 2020 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said its financial results for the first quarter and remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the company has withdrawn its financial outlook for 2020.

The company noted that its financial position remains strong. On a consolidated basis, the company ended 2019 with $8.3 billion of cash and available global credit facilities of $10.5 billion.

Caterpillar is temporarily suspending operations at certain facilities, due to uncertain economic conditions resulting in weaker demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular