Caterpillar Withdraws 2020 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said its financial results for the first quarter and remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the company has withdrawn its financial outlook for 2020.

The company noted that its financial position remains strong. On a consolidated basis, the company ended 2019 with $8.3 billion of cash and available global credit facilities of $10.5 billion.

Caterpillar is temporarily suspending operations at certain facilities, due to uncertain economic conditions resulting in weaker demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions.

