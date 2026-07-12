Caterpillar vs. Oshkosh: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Caterpillar maintains a dominant global footprint with a dealer network that supports construction and mining on every continent.

Oshkosh benefits from stable, multiyear government contracts, including its massive vehicle delivery project for the postal service.

Which industrial manufacturer provides the better balance of growth and stability for your portfolio in 2026?

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In 2026, choosing between industrial giants depends on your preference for global scale versus specialized government contracts. For investors evaluating heavy machinery, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) offer distinct pathways to growth.

While both companies operate within the industrial manufacturing landscape, their core differentiators set them apart. Caterpillar dominates the global stage with its construction and mining equipment, while Oshkosh focuses on purpose-built vehicles for defense and fire services. Comparing these two helps you decide between a diversified market leader and a specialized defense contractor.

The case for Caterpillar

Caterpillar provides the heavy lifting for global infrastructure, manufacturing everything from massive mining trucks to industrial gas turbines. Its dominance among construction stocks provides a steady foundation through a global dealer network of over 150 independent entities. Strategic moves in early 2026, such as the acquisition of Skycatch, help integrate spatial data and automation into its core products.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $67.6 billion, representing a 4.3% increase over the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $8.9 billion during this period. While revenue grew, the net margin of 13.1% was lower than the 16.7% reported in FY 2024.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 2.0x. This metric measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, showing how much debt the company uses to fund its assets. The current ratio of 1.4x indicates Caterpillar has enough short-term assets to cover liabilities, while free cash flow reached $10.3 billion.

The case for Oshkosh

Oshkosh builds specialized equipment ranging from fire trucks to military tactical vehicles. The company derives approximately 20% of its net sales from the U.S. government, primarily through multiyear defense and procurement contracts. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

For the FY 2025 period, Oshkosh reported revenue of approximately $10.4 billion. This reflected a revenue decline of nearly 2.9% compared to the prior fiscal year. Despite the lower top-line result, the company generated net income of roughly $647.0 million with a net margin of 6.2%.

The balance sheet as of December 2025 appears conservative with a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.3x. A lower ratio suggests the company relies less on borrowed money to fund its operations. The current ratio is nearly 1.9x, showing a healthy margin of short-term assets over liabilities, and the company generated close to $618.0 million in free cash flow during the year.

Risk profile comparison

Caterpillar faces risks from the cyclical nature of construction and mining, where demand follows global commodity prices. Supply chain disruptions for components like semiconductors can stall production and impact delivery schedules for competitors like Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Additionally, the company must successfully integrate new technology acquisitions while defending against cyber threats to its autonomous machinery.

Oshkosh carries risk due to its reliance on government budgets, which are subject to political delays and funding shifts. The company is also navigating federal class action lawsuits regarding alleged price-fixing in the fire truck market. It competes for talent and heavy manufacturing contracts against other large firms such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Valuation comparison

Oshkosh is cheaper based on its forward P/E and P/S ratio, which measure stock price relative to estimated future earnings and annual sales.

Metric Caterpillar Oshkosh Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 38.8x 13.1x 242.8x P/S ratio 6.5x 0.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Even when industrial stocks serve different markets, investors may find it useful to compare them and choose one over the other. Caterpillar primarily makes construction equipment, while Oshkosh focuses on specialty vehicles. So, which is the better choice this year?

One of the drivers for Caterpillar is benefiting many other industries, too: artificial intelligence. The rapid build-out of data centers and their infrastructure is driving demand for industrial machinery, gas turbines, and mining equipment. Among the caveats, though, its valuation is currently high relative to earnings, and demand for construction and mining products is cyclical.

Oshkosh produces specialty vehicles for various industries, including fire trucks and the mail trucks that will replace the aging LLV (long-life vehicle) fleet. Government contracts help provide a steady source of revenue, but the company's dependence on government spending can introduce uncertainty. The stock is significantly cheaper than Caterpillar, though.

So, for income investors wanting to capitalize on trends and willing to pay a premium for a stock with strong long-term potential, Caterpillar is the better choice. Oshkosh is more of a conservative, defensive stock. Personally, I would choose Caterpillar because I don’t think AI-related spending will abate in the near future.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Caterpillar, Deere & Company , and Paccar. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.