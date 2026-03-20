Caterpillar vs. Komatsu: Which Equipment Stock Has the Edge Now?

Caterpillar Inc. CAT and Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY are among the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, with Caterpillar holding the top position and Komatsu close behind. Both companies are globally recognized for their signature yellow machinery and serve diverse end markets such as infrastructure, construction, mining, oil and gas, industrial applications, and transportation.

Illinois-based Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $322 billion, whereas Tokyo, Japan-based Komatsu has a market capitalization of $36 billion. Around 80% of KMTUY’s revenues are generated outside of Japan, underscoring its strong international presence.

Both are closely watched by investors to gauge the health of the broader manufacturing and infrastructure landscape, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. The question is which stock you should put your money on. To find out, let us dive into the fundamentals, growth prospects and challenges of both Caterpillar and Komatsu.

The Case for Caterpillar

In fourth-quarter 2025, Caterpillar reported record revenues of $19.1 billion, marking an 18% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by higher volumes across all segments. Earnings per share came in at $5.16, up 0.4% year over year. While modest, the improvement signaled a return to earnings growth after five consecutive quarters of declines.

For 2026, Caterpillar expects revenues to grow year over year near the upper end of its long-term 5–7% CAGR target. Adjusted operating margin is projected toward the lower end of its range, reflecting ongoing tariff headwinds, with an estimated $2.6 billion tariff impact in 2026.

The company guides adjusted operating margins of 15–19% at around $60 billion in revenues. At $72 billion in revenues, margins are expected in the 18–22% range, while revenues of $100 billion could support margins of 21–25%.

Caterpillar is targeting revenue growth at a CAGR of 5–7% through 2030, with Machinery, Power & Energy free cash flow projected in the $6-$15 billion range. The company plans to return all free cash flow to shareholders over time and aims to grow its dividend at a high-single-digit rate.

The company’s long-term outlook is supported by rising U.S. infrastructure spending, growing demand for mining equipment tied to the energy transition and increased adoption of autonomous solutions to improve productivity and safety. In Power & Energy, sustainability initiatives and data-center investments are driving demand. Caterpillar is also expanding its high-margin aftermarket business, with service revenues targeted to increase from $24 billion in 2025 to $30 billion by 2030.

The Case for Komatsu

KMTUY reported a 3.5% year-over-year increase in net sales to JPY1,023.9 billion ($6.46 billion) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2025). Net income attributable to Komatsu, however, declined 13.1% to JPY94.1 billion ($0.59 billion). The Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment segment saw a 3% rise in net sales, but segment profit fell 17.9%.

The segment’s results reflect the effects of the Japanese yen’s depreciation and higher selling prices, which offset the impact of lower sales volume. Segment profit decreased owing to lower volumes and higher costs, which negated the gains of the Japanese yen’s depreciation and improved selling prices.

The Industrial Machinery segment performed better, supported by strong demand in automotive presses and semiconductor-related maintenance services. Although Komatsu returned to sales growth in the latest quarter after declines in the first two quarters of fiscal 2025, earnings continue to remain under pressure.

For fiscal 2025, KMTUY expects a 5.3% year-over-year decline in net sales and a 27.2% plunge in net income. Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment’s sales will decrease 6% on lower sales volume, somewhat offset by higher prices. Meanwhile, net sales for the Industrial machinery and others segment are expected to rise 6% on higher volumes.

Around 50% of products sold in the United States are imported (mainly from Japan and China), making it vulnerable to the U.S tariffs. Komatsu expects to suffer annual negative impacts of 90 billion yen ($0.58 billion) from increased costs linked to U.S. tariffs (payment basis). The impact on profit and loss, including cost reduction measures implemented during the period and adjusting for inventories, is 55 billion yen ($0.35 billion). To counter this, Komatsu intends to implement price hikes. It is also banking on rising demand in mining to negate the impacts.

Over the past decade, Komatsu has invested more than $5 billion in the North American manufacturing industry by adding companies to the Komatsu group. The company has invested more than $650 million in North American infrastructure to upgrade facilities and strengthen operational capabilities. Its recent acquisition of remanufacturing specialist SRC of Lexington, Inc., will help strengthen its remanufacturing capabilities in North America and tap the growing demand for remanufactured components.

Over the long term, Komatsu remains well-positioned due to its focus on technological innovation, automation and portfolio expansion. It plans to expand its Smart Construction and open technology platform for mining operations while advancing the automation and remote operations of construction equipment. The company also plans to expand its lineup of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) integrated with its solutions to enhance safety and efficiency at customer sites.

Aftermarket business sales account for about 50% of sales in construction, mining and utility equipment and around two-thirds of mining equipment revenues. The company plans to build its aftermarket business alongside new equipment sales and establish a profit structure less vulnerable to fluctuations in demand for new equipment.

How do Estimates Compare for CAT & KMTUY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Caterpillar’s 2026 earnings is $22.71 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.15%. The estimate for 2027 of $27.64 suggests a rise of 21.7%. EPS estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been trending north over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Komatsu’s fiscal 2026 earnings is $2.50 per share, indicating a year-over-year fall of 19.6%. The fiscal 2026 estimate of $2.73 implies growth of 9.20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both estimates for Caterpillar have been trending north over the past 60 days. The estimate for Komatsu for fiscal 2026 has moved down while the same for fiscal 2027 has moved up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar & Komatsu: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

In the past year, CAT stock has gained 105.1%, whereas KMTUY has gained 29.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 28.96X. Komatsu stock is trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 14.68X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CAT’s ROE 45.76% is higher than KMTUY’s 11.73%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar or Komatsu: Which Stock is Better for Your Portfolio?

Both Caterpillar Inc. and Komatsu are well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by robust product portfolios and continuous innovation. Caterpillar has delivered revenue growth over the past two quarters and returned to earnings growth in its most recent quarter, with expectations of modest top-line expansion in 2026.

Komatsu, meanwhile, saw a rebound in sales in the latest quarter, but weaker performance in the first half of fiscal 2025 is likely to result in a full-year decline. Additionally, its profitability remains under pressure from elevated costs.

Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Caterpillar’s stronger growth outlook, favorable earnings momentum and superior return on equity, despite a higher valuation, make it the more favorable investment choice at this time.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.