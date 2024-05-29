Caterpillar Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $469,850, and 4 were calls, valued at $943,963.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $330.0 and $360.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $330.0 to $360.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.05 $39.2 $39.2 $330.00 $784.0K 570 201 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $29.95 $29.3 $29.35 $350.00 $293.5K 401 104 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.15 $19.65 $19.65 $360.00 $66.8K 335 18 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $61.5 $60.0 $60.0 $340.00 $60.0K 1.4K 10 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $20.75 $19.45 $19.95 $360.00 $59.8K 1.0K 43

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Caterpillar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Caterpillar's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,520,885, the CAT's price is down by -1.69%, now at $340.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Caterpillar

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $360.0.

An analyst from HSBC has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.