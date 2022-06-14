Markets
Caterpillar To Move Its Headquarters To Texas From Illinois

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said Tuesday that it will move its global headquarters to the company's existing office in Irving, Texas, from its current location in Deerfield, Illinois.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth..," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the company.

The company noted that it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving in 2022.

