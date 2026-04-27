Caterpillar (SWX:CAT) Price Target Increased by 114.24% to 596.87

The average one-year price target for Caterpillar (SWX:CAT) has been revised to CHF 596,87 / share. This is an increase of 114.24% from the prior estimate of CHF 278,59 dated February 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 336,08 to a high of CHF 780,04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 308.81% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 146,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an decrease of 477 owner(s) or 11.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.43%, an increase of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.20% to 328,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,431K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,610K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,516K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,493K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,439K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 13.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,739K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares , representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 41.28% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,354K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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