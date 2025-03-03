Is Caterpillar Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Valued at a market cap of $164.4 billion, the company also offers wear and maintenance components, parts distribution, logistics solutions and distribution services, dealer portfolio management, and marketing strategy services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks and Caterpillar fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm & heavy construction machinery industry. The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment and is known for its safety and quality standards.

Active Investor:

Despite its notable strength, this machinery giant has dropped 17.8% from its 52-week high of $418.50, reached on Nov. 7, 2024. Moreover, it has declined 14.8% over the past three months, massively lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.1% fall over the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, CAT has gained 4.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 18.2% return. On a YTD basis, shares of CAT are down 5.2%, compared to NASX’s 2.4% dip over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, CAT has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February, and is trading below its 50-day moving average since late January.

On Feb. 3, shares of Caterpillar plunged 2.7% due to concerns around new tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China.

Moreover, on Jan. 30, CAT’s shares closed down 4.6% as the company delivered a mixed Q4 performance. Its adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share declined 1.7% from the year-ago quarter but topped the Wall Street estimates by 3.4%. However, the company reported a 5.3% year-over-year fall in revenues to $16.2 billion, which missed the forecasted figure by 2.5%. An overall decline in volumes and unfavorable price realization adversely affected the results.

CAT has outpaced its rival, Komatsu Ltd.’s (KMTUY) 2.9% gain over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind Komatsu’s 9.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Although Caterpillar has underperformed relative to the Nasdaq recently, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $397.53 suggests a 15.6% premium to its current levels.

