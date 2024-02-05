Caterpillar Stock Hits Record High on Robust Q4 Earnings, Construction Boom

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), a leading construction and mining equipment manufacturer, surged to an all-time high on Monday after the company reported robust fourth-quarter earnings. Earnings per share of $5.23 beat Wall Street’s forecast of $4.75 by 10%, while revenue of $17.1 billion met expectations.

Management credited its strong performance to higher sales of equipment. Operating profit margins also increased from 10.1% to 18.4% on favorable pricing.

“[We] achieved the best year in our 98-year history, including record full-year sales and revenues, record adjusted profit per share, and record ME&T (Machinery, Energy and Transportation) free cash flow,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby in a statement.

Caterpillar’s robust performance also highlights the growing divide between the health of the construction and agricultural sectors. Caterpillar has a larger exposure to the construction industry and has seen its shares rise 25% in the past year. The recovery in single-family housing starts has been particularly robust, rising 16% in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Meanwhile, rival equipment maker Deere (NYSE:DE) has a larger exposure to the uncertain agricultural sector. Low agricultural commodity prices have depressed demand in the sector, sending Deere’s shares down 4% over the past year.

Though Caterpillar currently earns a fundamental B grade in Louis Navellier’s Portfolio Grader, its recent earnings beat will likely upgrade the stock to an A in the coming days. The firm is next expected to report earnings in April.

