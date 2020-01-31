Caterpillar sees 2020 profit below expectations

Adds details on earnings, CEO comment from statement

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N on Friday forecast full-year earnings below analysts' expectations as it struggles with sluggish global industrial activity.

The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker said it expects 2020 profit of $8.50 per share to $10 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $10.63 per share.

"We expect continued global economic uncertainty to pressure sales to users in 2020 and cause dealers to further reduce inventories," Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company, considered a bellwether for economic activity, has been hit hard as its customers held off on big purchases due to the ongoing uncertainty, sparked by a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Sales in North America, its biggest market, fell 13% to $5.83 billion in the fourth quarter.

Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to $1.10 billion, or $1.97 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.04 billion, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

The company earned $2.63 per share on an adjusted basis, while analysts on average expected Caterpillar to earn $2.37 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales fell to 8.4% to $13.14 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

