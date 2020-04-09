Caterpillar seeks $3 bln loan from banks to boost liquidity - Bloomberg

April 9 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N is in talks with banks to raise a new $3 billion nine-month revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker raised $2 billion through the bond market on Monday. It currently has about $10.5 billion in revolving credit facilities.

