Caterpillar says most of its Chinese facilities reopened on Feb. 10

Published
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Caterpillar CAT.N reopened most of its facilities in China on Monday after getting the go-ahead from the local government following the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

The heavy equipment maker has multiple facilities in the world's second-largest economy. While none of its factories were in the worst-affected province, the company had delayed their reopening after the Lunar New Year by a week.

China accounts for up to 10% of Caterpillar's sales.

The company said it is following the local government's direction on remaining openings and monitoring the epidemic's impact on its dealer network and supply chain.

