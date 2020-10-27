Caterpillar reports lower Q3 earnings

US Markets
Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported lower third-quarter earnings as equipment sales fell across all three primary segments.

In the third quarter, the heavy equipment maker reported a profit of $1.22 per share compared with $2.66 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $1.16 per share.

