Caterpillar reports lower fourth-quarter earnings

CHICAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N on Friday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by weak equipment demand amid lingering economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The heavy equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $2.12 per share versus $2.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expected earnings of $1.49 per share.

