Caterpillar reports higher adjusted profit on strong demand

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc CAT.N posted a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday as robust demand, low inventories and raised prices helped it mute the impact of higher material and freight costs.

Adjusted profit for the quarter rose to $3.95 per share from $2.66 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

