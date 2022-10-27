Caterpillar reports higher adjusted profit on strong demand

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc CAT.N posted a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday as robust demand, low inventories and raised prices helped it mute the impact of higher material and freight costs.

Adjusted profit for the quarter rose to $3.95 per share from $2.66 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.