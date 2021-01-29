Markets
CAT

Caterpillar Q4 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, reported Friday that its profit attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter fell to $780 million or $1.42 per share, down from $1.10 billion or $1.97 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.12 per share, compared to $2.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Sales and revenues for the quarter declined 15 percent to $11.24 billion from $13.14 billion in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter on revenues of $11.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular