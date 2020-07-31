Caterpillar Q2 Profit Plunges, But Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said it is not providing a financial outlook for 2020 at this time after it withdrew its earnings guidance on March 26.

Caterpillar said its financial results for the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has continued to take actions to reduce costs and prioritize its spending to provide for investment in services and expanded offerings, key elements of its strategy for profitable growth, which was introduced in 2017.

As of mid-July 2020, globally and across Caterpillar's three primary segments, nearly all of the company's primary production facilities continued to operate.

For the second quarter, profit plunged to $458 million or $0.84 per share from $1.62 billion or $2.83 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding pre-tax remeasurement losses of $0.19 per share, adjusted profit per share was $1.03.

Total sales and revenues for the quarter decrease 31 percent to $10.0 billion from last year's $14.43 billion, due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share on revenues of $9.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

