Caterpillar Projects Up To $1.8 Bln Tariff Impact In 2025

August 28, 2025 — 09:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) disclosed in a regulatory filing that the estimated net impact from incremental tariffs is projected to range between $500 million and $600 million for the third quarter, and approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for the full year. While mitigation efforts are underway, trade negotiations remain fluid.

Despite these cost pressures, the company maintains its 2025 sales and revenue outlook. However, its adjusted operating profit margin is now expected to be near the lower end of the previously stated target range.

