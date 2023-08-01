News & Insights

US Markets
CAT

Caterpillar profit rises on construction equipment demand

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

August 01, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by Bianca Flowers and Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds details on revenue and profit, background

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly profit, as higher infrastructure spending in North America drove demand for its construction equipment.

Demand for heavy equipment used in construction projects has been improving as the United States upgrades roads, railways and other transportation infrastructure under Biden Administration's $1 trillion package that was approved by the Senate in 2021.

Cost controls and price increases have also shielded Caterpillar's profit at a time of persistent supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

Adjusted profit was $5.55 per share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting a profit of $4.58 per share. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Caterpillar's sales for the second quarter through June rose to $17.32 billion from $14.25 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers and Shivansh Tiwary; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Bianca.Flowers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.