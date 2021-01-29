Caterpillar posts smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings

Adds more details

CHICAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings as it leaned on operational management to offset weak equipment demand amid lingering economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The heavy equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $2.12 per share versus $2.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expected earnings to decline about 30% to $1.49 per share.

Caterpillar did not provide a guidance for 2021.

The company, a bellwether for economic activity, was hurt last year as uncertainty prompted customers to delay capital spending, hitting sales of bulldozers, mining trucks and other equipment.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

