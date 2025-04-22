Caterpillar Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in CAT usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 11 options transactions for Caterpillar. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 45% being bullish and 45% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 10 are puts, valued at $576,182, and there was a single call, worth $51,780.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $270.0 and $350.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.2 $11.05 $11.05 $270.00 $165.7K 345 151 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $17.95 $15.45 $16.6 $305.00 $81.3K 125 49 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.2 $35.4 $35.4 $300.00 $70.8K 1.2K 46 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $12.9 $12.15 $12.33 $300.00 $52.1K 77 84 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.24 $1.73 $1.72 $340.00 $51.7K 1.9K 300

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caterpillar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 548,431, the price of CAT is up 1.32% at $288.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Caterpillar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $331.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CAT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

