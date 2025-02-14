Caterpillar Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $198,490 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $737,338.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $400.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $55.2 $53.05 $54.2 $300.00 $271.0K 12 50 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $22.6 $21.9 $22.6 $377.50 $133.3K 63 62 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.25 $400.00 $53.2K 462 127 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.8 $23.7 $23.7 $370.00 $45.0K 219 26 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.6 $42.65 $43.22 $350.00 $43.2K 296 10

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

In light of the recent options history for Caterpillar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar Trading volume stands at 886,947, with CAT's price up by 0.01%, positioned at $353.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $395.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $355. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $430. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $455. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $438.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

