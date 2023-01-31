US Markets
Caterpillar misses profit estimates as costs weigh

Credit: REUTERS/David Becker

January 31, 2023 — 06:41 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as increasing manufacturing and freight costs pressured the heavy machinery maker's margins.

Shares of Caterpillar were down 3.3% before the bell.

Despite higher orders, the industrial bellwether is grappling with supply constraints, boosting costs and clipping its ability to ship units and replenish dealer inventories.

Caterpillar's sales and revenue for the quarter through December rose 20% to $16.6 billion.

Adjusted profit for the quarter rose to $3.86 per share, missing analysts' estimate of $4.02, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

