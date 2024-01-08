Caterpillar Inks Deal With CRH For Electric Off-Highway Trucks And Charging Solutions

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a construction and mining equipment manufacturer, Monday said that it has entered into an electrification strategic agreement with CRH, a building material solutions provider, for deployment of 70 to 100 ton-class battery electric off-highway trucks and charging solutions at CRH site in North America.

Under the agreement, CRH will join Caterpillar's early learner program to study about battery electric off-highway trucks and test its real-world applications.

The company said that it plans to expand its electrification solutions beyond mining through this agreement.

Currently, Caterpillar's stock is moving down 0.48 percent, to $287.64 on the New York Stock Exchange.

