Caterpillar Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.12 billion, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $0.78 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $13.80 billion from $11.24 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.12 Bln. vs. $0.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.91 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $13.80 Bln vs. $11.24 Bln last year.

