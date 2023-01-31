Caterpillar Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.45 billion, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $2.12 billion, or $3.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 billion or $3.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% to $19.60 billion from $13.80 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.45 Bln. vs. $2.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.79 vs. $3.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.02 -Revenue (Q4): $19.60 Bln vs. $13.80 Bln last year.

