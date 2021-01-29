Caterpillar Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.78 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $11.24 billion from $13.14 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $11.24 Bln vs. $13.14 Bln last year.

