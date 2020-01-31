Markets
Caterpillar Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.10 billion, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $1.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $13.14 billion from $14.34 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.63 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q4): $13.14 Bln vs. $14.34 Bln last year.

