Caterpillar Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.67 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.49 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.6% to $9.88 billion from $12.76 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $9.88 Bln vs. $12.76 Bln last year.

