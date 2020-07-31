Markets
CAT

Caterpillar Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.46 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $2.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.7% to $10.00 billion from $14.43 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.46 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $10.00 Bln vs. $14.43 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular