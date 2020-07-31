Caterpillar Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.46 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $2.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.7% to $10.00 billion from $14.43 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.46 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $10.00 Bln vs. $14.43 Bln last year.

