Caterpillar Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.92 billion, or $5.67 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.86 billion or $5.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $17.32 billion from $14.25 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.92 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.67 vs. $3.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.58 -Revenue (Q2): $17.32 Bln vs. $14.25 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.