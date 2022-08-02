Caterpillar Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $14.25 billion from $12.89 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.13 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.01 -Revenue (Q2): $14.25 Bln vs. $12.89 Bln last year.

