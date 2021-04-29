Caterpillar Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $11.89 billion from $10.64 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.77 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.89 Bln vs. $10.64 Bln last year.

