Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a sad week for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$151 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$9.9b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Caterpillar surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.22 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CAT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Caterpillar's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$45.2b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 3.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 24% to US$7.52. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$44.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.45 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$166, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Caterpillar analyst has a price target of US$228 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$122. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 3.5%, in line with its 4.2% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 7.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that Caterpillar is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Caterpillar's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$166, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Caterpillar going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Caterpillar you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

