Dividends
CAT

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $167.4, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAT was $167.4, representing a -2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $171.26 and a 91.31% increase over the 52 week low of $87.50.

CAT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) and Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). CAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CAT as a top-10 holding:

  • Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
  • Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)
  • First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 18.24% over the last 100 days. DIVO has the highest percent weighting of CAT at 5.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular