Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $167.4, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAT was $167.4, representing a -2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $171.26 and a 91.31% increase over the 52 week low of $87.50.

CAT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) and Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). CAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAT as a top-10 holding:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 18.24% over the last 100 days. DIVO has the highest percent weighting of CAT at 5.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.