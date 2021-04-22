Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $232.46, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAT was $232.46, representing a -2.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $237.78 and a 131.95% increase over the 52 week low of $100.22.

CAT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) and Terex Corporation (TEX). CAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.71%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 13.89% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of CAT at 4.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.