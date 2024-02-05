Caterpillar Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.68 billion, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $2.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 billion or $5.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $17.07 billion from $16.60 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.68 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.28 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $17.07 Bln vs. $16.60 Bln last year.

