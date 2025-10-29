Caterpillar Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.300 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $2.464 billion, or $5.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.328 billion or $4.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $17.638 billion from $16.106 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.300 Bln. vs. $2.464 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $5.06 last year. -Revenue: $17.638 Bln vs. $16.106 Bln last year.

