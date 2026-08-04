Caterpillar Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.593 billion, or $7.77 per share. This compares with $2.179 billion, or $4.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.780 billion or $8.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to $20.543 billion from $16.569 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.593 Bln. vs. $2.179 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.77 vs. $4.62 last year. -Revenue: $20.543 Bln vs. $16.569 Bln last year.

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