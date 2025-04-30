Markets
Caterpillar Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.003 billion, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $2.856 billion, or $5.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.028 billion or $4.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.8% to $14.249 billion from $15.799 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.003 Bln. vs. $2.856 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.20 vs. $5.75 last year. -Revenue: $14.249 Bln vs. $15.799 Bln last year.

