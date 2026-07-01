Caterpillar Hits 52-Week High: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Caterpillar Inc. CAT stock hit a 52-week high of $1,073.46 yesterday before ending the session at $1,064.90. The stock’s gain has been fueled by its addition to the Russell Top 50 Index, or the Russell Top 50 Mega Cap Index, which measures the performance of the largest 50 U.S. mega cap companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Caterpillar shares have gained 85.9% year to date, outperforming the manufacturing - construction and mining industry's 71.5% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the S&P 500 have advanced 23.4% and 8.9%, respectively.

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The company has also delivered stronger returns than competitors, Komatsu KMTUY and Terex Corp. TEX, whose shares have gained 22.9% and 35.6%, respectively, during the same period.

From a technical perspective, Caterpillar has been trading above both its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA), indicating sustained upward momentum. The stock’s strength reflects investor confidence in the company’s operational execution, financial position and long-term growth strategy.

CAT Trading Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Average



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While the impressive rally may attract investors, it is important to assess the drivers behind the stock’s performance and determine whether the momentum is sustainable or if potential risks could weigh on future returns.

Caterpillar’s Record Backlog Signals Healthy Demand Trends

Caterpillar generated approximately $17.4 billion of revenues in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 22% year-over-year increase. Higher dealer inventory levels and solid end-user demand led to volume gains across all three operating segments. The company exited the quarter with a record backlog of $62.7 billion, providing strong revenue visibility and underscoring healthy demand across its end markets.

CAT’s Earnings Momentum Intact Despite Tariff Headwinds

Cost of sales climbed 26% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 due to higher manufacturing expenses owing to tariff-related impacts. Adjusted operating margin dipped slightly to 18% from 18.3% in the year-ago quarter. Despite the impact of tariffs, adjusted earnings per share increased 30.4% year over year to $5.54. This marked an acceleration from the 0.4% rise reported in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Caterpillar Expects Low Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2026

For 2026, Caterpillar expects low double-digit revenue growth compared with 2025. Previously, management had projected revenue growth near the upper end of its long-term 5-7% CAGR target.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to land near the lower end of the company’s target range due to ongoing tariff-related costs. However, management indicated that margins should exceed prior expectations.

Caterpillar maintains its adjusted operating margins of 15–19% at revenue levels of around $60 billion. If revenues reach $72 billion, operating margins are expected to be 18–22%, while revenues of $100 billion could support margins in the range of 21–25%. Full-year Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) free cash flow is expected to be higher year over year.

Analysts More Bullish on CAT

Earnings estimates for CAT have moved up for both 2026 and 2027 over the past 90 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 points to year-over-year earnings growth of 29.4%, while the 2027 estimate implies growth of 24.4%, reflecting improving confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.



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Caterpillar Trades at a Premium Valuation

CAT is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 38.51X, a premium compared with the industry’s 35.13X. Meanwhile, Komatsu and Terex are cheaper options, trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 14.73X and 13.65X, respectively.



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CAT Continues to Deliver Superior Returns

Caterpillar’s return on equity (ROE) is 48.21%, higher than the industry’s average of 46.94%. It is also higher than the S&P 500’s return of 34.08%. Meanwhile, Komatsu offers an ROE of 10.83% and Terex an ROE of 13.43%.

Caterpillar Positioned for Long-Term Growth

Caterpillar is targeting revenue CAGR of 6-9% through 2030. Key growth catalysts include U.S. infrastructure spending, mining demand tied to the energy transition, increased automation adoption and expanding investments in data centers and sustainability initiatives.

Connected assets are expected to rise from more than 1.6 million to 2 million, while e-commerce sales per business day are projected to jump from 4% to more than 50% by 2030. Services revenues are targeted to rise from $24 billion in 2025 to $30 billion by 2030.

Management aims to increase Construction Industries sales to users by 25% from 2024 levels by 2030, triple the number of autonomous trucks operating in Resource Industries, and expand Power Generation sales to more than three times their current level.

The Power & Energy segment, in particular, could become a major growth engine as demand for distributed and backup power solutions accelerates alongside AI-driven data center expansion, electrification and industrial energy needs.

How Should Investors Approach CAT Stock Now?

Caterpillar's recent rally is supported by strong fundamentals rather than market enthusiasm alone. The company continues to deliver robust revenue growth, accelerating earnings, record backlog levels and improving analyst expectations despite tariff-related challenges. While the stock trades at a premium to peers, that valuation appears justified given its superior returns, long-term growth opportunities and leadership across construction, mining and power markets.

CAT remains an attractive way to gain exposure to infrastructure spending, energy transition investments and data center growth. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which supports our thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.