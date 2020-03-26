Caterpillar halts operations at certain facilities, withdraws 2020 outlook

March 26 (Reuters) - Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc CAT.N said on Thursday it was suspending operations at certain facilities and withdrawing its 2020 outlook as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for its equipment.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

