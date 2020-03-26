US Markets

Caterpillar halts operations at certain facilities, withdraws 2020 outlook

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc said on Thursday it was suspending operations at certain facilities and withdrawing its 2020 outlook as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for its equipment.

March 26 (Reuters) - Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc CAT.N said on Thursday it was suspending operations at certain facilities and withdrawing its 2020 outlook as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for its equipment.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular