Caterpillar first-quarter sales rise 14%

April 28 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N reported a 14.3% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as construction-led demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of its heavy equipment across businesses.

Sales and revenue for the quarter rose to $13.6 billion from $11.9 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

