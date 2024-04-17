Caterpillar (ENXTPA:CATR) Price Target Increased by 6.22% to 313.21

The average one-year price target for Caterpillar (ENXTPA:CATR) has been revised to 313.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 294.87 dated March 10, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 166.84 to a high of 436.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.82% from the latest reported closing price of 343.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 195 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATR is 0.44%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 397,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 29,030K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATR by 2.44% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,761K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,980K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,882K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATR by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,462K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,260K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATR by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,873K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,654K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATR by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.