CATERPILLAR Earnings Results: $CAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CATERPILLAR ($CAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $4.25 per share, missing estimates of $4.40 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $14,249,000,000, missing estimates of $14,748,361,925 by $-499,361,925.

CATERPILLAR Insider Trading Activity

CATERPILLAR insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $7,854,459 .

. LANGE BOB DE (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,657 shares for an estimated $5,192,561 .

. ANTHONY D. FASSINO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,788 shares for an estimated $4,823,345 .

. CHERYL H JOHNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $1,009,229

JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147

DANIEL M DICKINSON sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $543,400

WILLIAM E SCHAUPP (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 968 shares for an estimated $368,788

GERALD JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $76,414 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 2 shares for an estimated $766

CATERPILLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,236 institutional investors add shares of CATERPILLAR stock to their portfolio, and 1,277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CATERPILLAR Government Contracts

We have seen $318,245,015 of award payments to $CAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CATERPILLAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/13, 02/24.

on 03/13, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

CATERPILLAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

CATERPILLAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $365.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $283.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $365.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $471.0 on 12/19/2024

