Caterpillar Cuts Costs with Pay Freeze and No Bonuses

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced measures today to cut costs and help preserve cash as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect its business. Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby, as well as other executives, managers and salaried workers will have base pay frozen for 2020, reports Bloomberg.

Incentive bonuses will also not be paid out this year. Company spokeswoman Kate Kenny said, "these decisions are difficult and were not made lightly, but we must act with a sense of urgency to respond to this extremely challenging situation created by the pandemic."

Image source: Getty Images.

Unclear outlook

Last week, Caterpillar announced the pandemic impacts on its supply chain have forced it to withdraw its previous financial outlook for 2020. The company said it continues to operate its facilities around the world as conditions permit. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company has more than 500 locations around the world including manufacturing, dealers, and research and development.

While the majority of its U.S. operations also continue to run, some domestic operations have temporarily shut down due to business conditions and the pandemic impacts. It said it may continue to suspend some operations if needed.

Caterpillar said its financial position remains strong, with $8.3 billion in cash and available credit facilities of $10.5 billion, at the end of 2019. It did not say whether its dividend will be affected. The company will provide another update with its first quarter earnings announcement, expected on April 28, 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Caterpillar

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Caterpillar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.